Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.32. 1,002,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,093. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.19.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.