Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on June 23rd

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3686 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBWR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

