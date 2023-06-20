Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Announces Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWP traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $363.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $72.41 and a 1-year high of $92.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 546.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 732.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

