Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.38. 46,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,187. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

