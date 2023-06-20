Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

