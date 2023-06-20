Invesco KBW Bank ETF Plans Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBWB stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 597,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

