Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IPKW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.05. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

