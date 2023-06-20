Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Announces $0.20 Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1977 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,556. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPKW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,954,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,631.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

