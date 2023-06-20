Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY remained flat at $19.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,930. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

