Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

PGJ stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.82. 59,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,037. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $215.57 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.