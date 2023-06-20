Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1932 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509. The company has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $36.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

