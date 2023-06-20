Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,269,000 after purchasing an additional 984,301 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 134,941 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 38,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

