Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0784 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMW stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares. Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41.

Get Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 50.72% of Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.