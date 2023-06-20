Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQJG) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQJG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQJG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQJG. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.