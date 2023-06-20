Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

