Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up about 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

PXE stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. 23,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,793. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.