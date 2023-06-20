Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PUI)

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1954 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.