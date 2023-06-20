Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 23rd

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTF stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $145.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $270.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

