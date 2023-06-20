Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRN traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.48. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $102.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

