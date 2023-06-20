Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 23,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,960. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,404 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 3,183.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

