Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

PXI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 23,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,960. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

