Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PIE)

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1027 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.42. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,386. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

