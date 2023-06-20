Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2133 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.01. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000.

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

