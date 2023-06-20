Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1752 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $693.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8,531.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

