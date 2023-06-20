Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000.

