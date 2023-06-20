Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU stock remained flat at $21.97 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

