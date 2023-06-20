Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1121 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

