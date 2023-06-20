Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 94,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

