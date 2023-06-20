Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.72. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,310. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,280.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.