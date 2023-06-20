Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,611. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000.

