Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

