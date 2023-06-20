Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on June 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

