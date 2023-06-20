Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.19. 616,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

