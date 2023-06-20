Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

