Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.