Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.20. 885,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,857. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.