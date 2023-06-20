Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Trading Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 278,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 568,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,410.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.