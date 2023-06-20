Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hologic Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Hologic
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hologic (HOLX)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.