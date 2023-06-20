Insider Selling: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

