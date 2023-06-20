Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Michael Whitted also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.3 %

HI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 222,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

