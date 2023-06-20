Insider Buying: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Purchases 650 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Andrew Cole bought 650 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,966.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,201.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,803 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

