Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 76,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 163,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Independence Gold Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

