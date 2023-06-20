Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.5 %

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.35. 267,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,437. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.