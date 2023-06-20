Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

