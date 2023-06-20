Head-To-Head Contrast: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) & HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lowe’s Companies $97.06 billion 1.30 $6.44 billion $10.27 21.01 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lowe’s Companies 2 12 11 0 2.36 HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lowe’s Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus target price of $222.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lowe’s Companies and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lowe’s Companies 6.65% -68.42% 18.76% HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects. In addition, it develops and rents retail real estate properties. It also operates HORNBACH online stores. The company was founded in 1877 and is based in Bornheim, Germany.

