Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.45. 2,347,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,383. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.