Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,045,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

