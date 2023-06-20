Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,045,582 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
