Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,624,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,233,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 329,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 231,633 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM traded down $7.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.97. 406,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

