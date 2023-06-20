Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 1,121,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,190. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

