Greg Pyszczymuka Buys 12,000 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) insider Greg Pyszczymuka bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,018.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 34,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

