Gray Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,388,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,050,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. 103,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.