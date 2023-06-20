Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. 8,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,916. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

