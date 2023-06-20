Gray Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA traded down $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,362. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

